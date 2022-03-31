This Is The Video Game That Nevadans Cheat At The Most

Admit it... we have all used a cheat code at least once while playing video games. Cheat codes have been around since the early days of gaming. They started as a way for gamers to figure out how to cut corners in their favorite games. Now, game creators embed them into the games themselves.

All Home Connections conducted a study to determine which video game each state loves to use cheat codes for. The website states, "With 37% of gamers admitting to cheating, the team at All Home Connections wanted to find out which video game each state cheats in most and what Americans really think about cheating in video games."

According to the study, Nevadans cheat the most at Grand Theft Auto 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the most cheated at game, with 14 states googling "GTA 5 cheats." Fortnite came in second place with 9 states googling the game's cheat codes.

According to the site, here are the top games that Americans are cheating at the most, with the number of states googling the games' cheat codes:

Grand Theft Auto 5- 14 states Fortnite- 9 states Valheim- 7 states Among Us- 6 states Resident Evil Village0 3 states The Witcher 3- 3states Animal Crossing- 3 states Call Of Duty- 2 states Red Dead redemption 2- 1 state Doom Eternal- 1 state Minecraft- 1 state

Click here to check out the full study.