64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Features Star-Studded Lineup Of Presenters

By Kelly Fisher

April 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The 64th annual GRAMMY Awards will include a star-studded list of presenters, including some current GRAMMY nominees. The Recording Academy announced Friday morning (April 1) that the lineup is packed with “a diverse roster of artists, musicians and actors,” including: Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Avril Lavigne, Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Anthony Mackie.

The highly-anticipated GRAMMY Awards show is set for Sunday (April 3). It broadcast live on CBS from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will “return as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night.” It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, the Recording Academy announced.

The show will also include tons of performances throughout the evening. Here are the artists who will perform at the GRAMMY Awards: J Balvin with Maria BecerraJon BatisteBrothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie EilishCynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack HarlowMaverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr.Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris StapletonBilly StringsCarrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

