Billie Eilish couldn't care less what the world thinks of her.

Following the Oscars earlier this week, a TikToker went online to rank the "worst-dressed' looks from the red carpet. Among the people Kolton Kephart listed were Eilish, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Julia Fox, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Megan Thee Stallion.

"I've had enough of her s***," Kephart said in his video that received over 3.4 million likes and 21.5 million views. Eilish, who donned a gorgeous black ruffled Gucci dress at the Oscars on Sunday, responded in the most epic way possible.

The "bad guy" singer duet-ed the TikTok with a video of her sitting on the toilet and throwing up the middle finger. "i HAVENT had enough of my s***. i am s****** right now," she captioned it. Kephart posted another TikTok after Eilish replied with the caption, "POV: Billie Eilish took a literal s*** on your viral video and now all her fans are sending death threats." He then posted another video rating some of Eilish's looks.

At the Oscars, Eilish and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for their James Bond hit "No Time to Die."

The video below contains explicit language.

If the video doesn't load, click here.