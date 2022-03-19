Some people throw up a peace sign in every photo and they don't know why. Some always put a hand on their hip and don't know why. Billie Eilish has a fun little quirk of her own — she points her index finger in every photo and she doesn't know why.

In an Instagram post Friday, the "Happier Than Ever" singer confessed that she's "being driven insane" after realizing what she does in every photo on stage. She said:

"so i’m being driven insane by the now unseeable fact that my left hand’s index finger is always pointed in EVERY PHOTO OF ME ON STAGE EVER. WHYYYYY"

Not only was Eilish's caption hilarious, but she added not one, not two, but nine photos of her performing on stage where she's pointing her left index finger. And it's hilarious!