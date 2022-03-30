Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On Making History At The 2022 Oscars
By Tony M. Centeno
March 30, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion has clearly made an impact on Hip-Hop since launching her career six years ago. Now, she's boasting about her latest accolade following her debut at the 2022 Oscars.
The "Body" rapper recently reflected on her groundbreaking performance at the 94th Academy Awards. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday, March 28, Tina Snow explained how proud she is of being the first female rapper to perform at the Oscars.
“I feel really excited, I feel like I’m still on edge,” Meg said. “Like, I was so nervous before I went out. And it was the first female rap performance at the Oscars ever!”
Megan Thee Stallion reacts to making history as the first female rapper to perform at the #Oscars. #VFOscars pic.twitter.com/vmgdfQTSb4— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 28, 2022
“It feels like, ‘Yeah, I did that. Now what?'” Meg continued. “I was a little nervous before I went out there because I’ve never been to the Oscars before. So I was like, ‘I just want to be great.'”
Megan Thee Stallion stunned the crowd when she popped up in the middle of the Encanto cast's performance of their smash hit "We Don't Talk About Bruno." The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper joined singers Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Carolina Gaitan (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), and Adassa (Dolores) along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi to perform a special remix of the chart-topping record.
It's not the first time Meg has joined forces with Latin artists for a special track. Last year, she connected with Ozuna for DJ Snake's song "SG" along with Blackpink's Lisa. Hopefully, her latest performance will inspire more Spanish collaborations.
Meg's historic Oscars performance appears on her growing list of rare accomplishments. She recently became the first woman to cover Sports Illustrated and she's also the first woman to have three No. 1 songs in the same year. Relive her remix of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" below.