Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On Making History At The 2022 Oscars

Megan Thee Stallion has clearly made an impact on Hip-Hop since launching her career six years ago. Now, she's boasting about her latest accolade following her debut at the 2022 Oscars.

The "Body" rapper recently reflected on her groundbreaking performance at the 94th Academy Awards. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Monday, March 28, Tina Snow explained how proud she is of being the first female rapper to perform at the Oscars.

“I feel really excited, I feel like I’m still on edge,” Meg said. “Like, I was so nervous before I went out. And it was the first female rap performance at the Oscars ever!”