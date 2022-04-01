Coffee-Delivering Robots Coming To Charlotte

If you notice a small robot roaming around Charlotte with a cup of coffee, no you're not seeing things.

Toronto-based Tiny Mile is partnering with Charlotte for a two-month pilot program to test out a robotic coffee delivery service. According to WBTV, the program aims to reduce traffic and cut down on carbon emissions by having the small, pink robots deliver coffee from Undercurrent Coffee to people within a one-mile radius of the 2012 Commonwealth Avenue location.

"Tiny Mile is excited to be partnering with the City of Charlotte, one of the top 10 technologically innovative cities in America, for our first official municipal deployment in the U.S.," said Sharif Virani, head of growth for Tiny Mile.

Tiny Mile has used the remote-controlled robots for deliveries in Canada, adding up to more than 62,000 miles total. Using 360-degree camera views and sensors, five of the heart-eyed robots will make deliveries in Charlotte, each controlled by a human navigator, the news outlet reports.