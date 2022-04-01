Julian Edelman Shares Perfect April Fools' Day Post

Julian Edelman continued his post-retirement social media trolling with the perfect April Fools' Day post.

Edelamn tweeted "Onto the next chapter," jokingly claiming he'd signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a graphic very accurately parodying one used by the NFL to announce free agency signings.

Of course, the New England Patriots legend included a small "*april fools" in the bottom right corner of the graphic, acknowledging the joke.

Edelman retired last offseason and has since served as an analyst for Inside the NFL, but has been linked to rumors about possibly coming out of retirement to rejoin longtime Patriots teammate and friend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.