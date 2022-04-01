Julian Edelman Shares Perfect April Fools' Day Post

By Jason Hall

April 1, 2022

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

Julian Edelman continued his post-retirement social media trolling with the perfect April Fools' Day post.

Edelamn tweeted "Onto the next chapter," jokingly claiming he'd signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a graphic very accurately parodying one used by the NFL to announce free agency signings.

Of course, the New England Patriots legend included a small "*april fools" in the bottom right corner of the graphic, acknowledging the joke.

Edelman retired last offseason and has since served as an analyst for Inside the NFL, but has been linked to rumors about possibly coming out of retirement to rejoin longtime Patriots teammate and friend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Last season, Edelman told Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast that Brady not only attempted to recruit him to the Buccaneers, but also wasted little time after making his own decision to leave the Patriots in 2020.

“He hit me up the first day he signed there,” Edelman said during the Monday Night Football live broadcast on November 23, which saw Brady's Bucs defeat the New York Giants, 30-10. “He was like, ‘You want to come down?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, absolutely not.’”

Edelman remained with the Patriots for one final season before retiring months later.

Brady threw to Edelman more than any Patriots player during his 20-year career in New England, with the former Kent State standout recording 689 receptions on 1,036 targets, as well as 7,674 yards, 41 touchdowns and 395 first downs, according to NBC Sports.

