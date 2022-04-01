Miley Cyrus Drops New Fan-Curated Live Album 'Attention: Miley Live'
By Sarah Tate
April 1, 2022
Miley Cyrus just dropped her first live album and it's everything fans asked for — literally!
On Friday (April 1), the "Midnight Sky" singer released her first-ever live album Attention: Miley Live and the tracks were completely selected by fans, per People. The album follows her successful 2020 album Plastic Hearts.
While Cyrus is no stranger to electrifying covers, Attention: Miley Live is filled with her takes on classics like the Pixies' "Where Is My Mind," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and family friend Dolly Parton's "Jolene." Not only does she cover these iconic songs, as well as some of her biggest hits both old and new, but the album also includes two previously unreleased songs: "You" and "ATTENTION."
She shared the news on her Instagram with a pair of energetic photos.
On Sunday (March 27), Cyrus confirmed that she was dropping the album filled with live performances that were "curated By the fans FOR the fans."
"My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!" she said, adding, "I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs YOU & ATTENTION!"
Check out her take on Madonna's "Like A Prayer" in the video below.