Texas Teen Arrested After Social Media Posts With Guns, Drugs & Money

By Dani Medina

April 1, 2022

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A Texas teen has been arrested after he was found posing with guns, drugs and money on social media.

David Guerra, 17, was arrested Tuesday (March 29) after police received information he was posting on Instagram that he was in possession of "THC cartridges, weapons and cash," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office units were able to track Guerra down and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies found cash, a loaded handgun and hash oil. Deputies took Guerra and his passenger, 21-year-old Ezra Guerra, into custody after an execution of a search warrant in their home. Police found two handguns, a high-powered pistol, cocaine, hash oil, marijuana and $15,000 in cash at their home in the 8900 block of Raywood Street in San Antonio.

David Guerra was booked into Bexar County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams (third degree felony), reckless conduct-traffic (Class B misdemeanor) and unlawful carrying of a weapon (Class A misdemeanor). Ezra Guerra was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 1-4 grams (second degree felony), possession of marijuana 4 oz-5 lbs (state jail felony).

SUSPECT POSING WITH DRUGS, MONEY, AND GUNS ON SOCIAL MEDIA — LEADS TO ARREST BY BCSO On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
