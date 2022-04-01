This Is The Best Bagel Shop In Indiana

It's bagel time! Would you like cream cheese or butter with that?

While there's quite simply nothing better than a warm, toasted bagel, it begs the question: where can I find the best bagel? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best bagels in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available, and lots of loyal customers. With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite bagel shops in the United States.

In Indiana, you can find the best bagels at Ripple Bagel Deli in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Famous for its steamed bagel sandwiches (the shop's name is due to the motto "it's the steam that makes it ripple"), this family shop has been around for almost 20 years. Try the pizza bagels!

Ripple Bagel Deli is located at 850 Broad Ripple Ave in Indianapolis.

To read the full list of the best bagels in every state, click here.