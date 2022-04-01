This Is The Best Bagel Shop In Utah

It's bagel time! Would you like cream cheese or butter with that?

While there's quite simply nothing better than a warm, toasted bagel, it begs the question: where can I find the best bagel? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best bagels in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available, and lots of loyal customers. With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list of our favorite bagel shops in the United States.

In Utah, you can find the best bagels at The Bagel Project in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Believe it or not, it's possible to get amazing bagels even in Utah! Since 2011, the people behind The Bagel Project have been making traditional bagels served with house-cured lox and cream cheese.

The Bagel Project is located at 779 S 500 E in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best bagels in every state, click here.