YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 11 Songs Ahead Of New Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again refuses to quit. The Baton Rouge, La. native is set to release his third project of 2022 towards the end of the summer. However, YoungBoy has just dropped off a good portion of his project four months ahead of its scheduled release date.

On Friday, April 1, the 22-year-old rapper dropped seven new songs off his upcoming album The Last Slimeto. Since he previously released four songs this year, there are now 11 songs available from YoungBoy's upcoming project. The Last Slimeto, which serves as the follow-up to his last solo album Sincerly, Kentrell, is expected to contain 30 brand new songs in total. Before he unleashed the latter half of the album, YoungBoy dropped off the video for one of the songs "4KT BABY."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE