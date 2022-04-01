YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 11 Songs Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2022
YoungBoy Never Broke Again refuses to quit. The Baton Rouge, La. native is set to release his third project of 2022 towards the end of the summer. However, YoungBoy has just dropped off a good portion of his project four months ahead of its scheduled release date.
On Friday, April 1, the 22-year-old rapper dropped seven new songs off his upcoming album The Last Slimeto. Since he previously released four songs this year, there are now 11 songs available from YoungBoy's upcoming project. The Last Slimeto, which serves as the follow-up to his last solo album Sincerly, Kentrell, is expected to contain 30 brand new songs in total. Before he unleashed the latter half of the album, YoungBoy dropped off the video for one of the songs "4KT BABY."
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
The Last Slimeto is also set to feature his most talked-about record of the year so far, "I Hate YoungBoy." In the song, the rapper, also known as NBA YoungBoy, fires shots at several artists including Lil Durk, Gucci Mane and the late King Von. Coincidentally enough, Lil Durk also dropped his track "AHHH HA," which was a diss track aimed at YoungBoy and his crew for mentioning Von in their previous songs, on the same day.
"He called me a b***h, that's India, that be your ho," YoungBoy raps at the top of the track before mentioning Gucci. "Used to f**k with Gucci ’til I seen he like them p***y n****s."
Like we mentioned earlier, The Last Slimeto follows two previous projects YoungBoy dropped in 2022 including his joint album with DaBaby, Better Than You and his Colors mixtape. The latter project also has a deluxe version. Listen to 11 songs off YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album here.