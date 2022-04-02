Here's When Tate McRae Will Drop Her Debut Album

Tate McRae's debut album now has a release date. The "you broke me first" singer made the announcement on Friday (April 1.)

The album is titled i used to think I could fly and will be released on May 27th. The exciting news came after weeks of McRae teasing the album on social media. In early March, she tweeted "i just handed in the official track list for my album oh my" and "i have butterflies in my stomach i am nervy for tour." Three singles have been dropped from the 12-track album so far in the last few months including "she's all i wanna be," "chaotic," and her hit "you broke me first."

McRae spoke with iHeartRadio about her track "she's all i wanna be": “It initially started as a really sad ballad, and then we did a full 180 and changed it into this punk song, which is cool.” She recalled “doing the toxic thing” of scrolling through Instagram and comparing herself to other girls which put her in a “horrible mood.” This inspired the song lyrics: “she’s got everything that I don’t have/ how could I ever compete with that?” McRae is currently in the middle of a month-long North American tour and starting in September, she'll join Shawn Mendes on his US tour for two months as a supporting act.

