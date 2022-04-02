Justin Bieber Shares Sweet Throwback Wedding Photos
By Yashira C.
April 2, 2022
Justin Bieber shared the sweetest throwback photos of his wedding with Hailey Bieber on Instagram today (April 2.)
The black and white photos see Justin and Hailey happily together and enjoying their wedding day. They're seen kissing and amongst friends and family, with one picture showing Justin smiling as he's getting dressed. Hailey dons a stunning wedding dress while Justin wears a classic black tux. Justin simply captioned the post, "Throwback 📷:" while Hailey left a funny comment on her husband's post, "wow.. we really got married." The couple got married back in 2018.
See the photos below.
In a video posted to Instagram last month, Justin Bieber opened up about "life's curveballs" after his wife Hailey's medical scare. She had been hospitalized after experiencing "stroke-like" symptoms, which she later revealed were caused by a small blood clot in her brain. The video was filmed during one of Justin's Justice World Tour stops in Denver, Colorado. In the video, Bieber describes how the power went out in the middle of his show, reportedly due to an electrical fire. “You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs,” the singer told the crowd. "You know, we can’t really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife.” He further explained to his fans, "She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know? Like, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that’s a good thing.”