Miley Cyrus Says She Has COVID-19: 'It Was Worth It'

Miley Cyrus revealed Friday (April 1) that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it," the "Plastic Hearts singer said on Twitter.

Cyrus, who just released a live album, Attention: Miley Live, has recently been on a tour in South America where she performed at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil, as well as a show in Bogotá, Colombia, according to NME. Cyrus' Lollapalooza Brazil show was dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week.

The "Plastic Hearts" singer added her COVID-19 infection means she would miss the Janie's Fund event, an event linked to the Grammys created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages "to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect," according to the organization's website.

"Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤," Cyrus tweeted.