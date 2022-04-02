Miranda Lambert won't be attending this year's Grammys.

Although the "If I Was A Cowboy" singer is nominated for two Grammys — Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Elle King, and Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram — she won't be there.

Lambert told ABC the award show, airing on CBS on Sunday, April 3, is happening in the middle of pre-production for her upcoming "Bandwagon Tour" with Little Big Town and preparations for her new album, Palomino, according to Just Jared.

"I'm not getting to go again. So, I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," the 38-year-old country star said.

Randall and Ingram will be in attendance to represent the group for the Best Country Album award. "We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO (fear of missing out)," she said.

Lambert, who just announced her Las Vegas residency this week, also reminisced on her experience at the Grammys last year, when she took home her third Grammy for Best Country Album for Wildcard. "I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful,” the singer said. “I’m grateful for what I already have," she said.

The "Bluebird" singer also missed the ACM Awards earlier this year, despite the fact she won Entertainer of the Year. She said she had a prior commitment overseas, according to Us magazine.