Shia LaBeouf Welcomes First Baby With Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have welcomed their first baby together!

The couple was seen in Pasadena, California, on Friday (April 1) pushing a stroller, according to People. It's unclear from the photos whether the Transformers actor and English-Brazilian actress welcomed a son or daughter.

Goth's pregnancy was confirmed in February when the 28-year-old actress was spotted with a baby bump while running errands. According to Page Six, Goth was seen without her baby bump when getting the mail Thursday, prompting rumors about her having given birth.

LaBeouf and Goth met 10 years ago on the set of Nymphomaniac Vol. II and got married in October 2016. They filed for divorce two years later but apparently got back together in March 2020 when they were seen riding bikes, wearing their wedding rings.

The Holes actor was also linked to Margaret Qualley, but the couple called it quits amid allegations of abuse from LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.