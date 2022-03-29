Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Dress At Oscars After Party

By Sarah Tate

March 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is once again proving that just because you're pregnant doesn't mean you can't be the most stylish person in the room.

The Fenty Beauty founder made waves while attending Jay-Z's Oscars after party on Sunday (March 27) night at the Chateau Marmont. According to Page Six, she chose a stunning Valentino Haute Couture outfit with a sheer black turtleneck and long sleeves.

She paired the top with a black bandeau bra and sparkling black elbow-length gloves to match her floor-length black sequined skirt and black patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps. She topped off her look with large black earrings, long, slick-backed hair and smokey eye makeup. See the photos here.

Rihanna is no stranger to incredible maternity looks. Since announcing she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in January, the "Love On The Brain" singer has pulled out all the stops when it comes to fashion. She turned heads during Paris and Milan fashion weeks, showing off her growing baby bump in skin-tight and even midriff-bearing ensembles.

The mogul also seems to be passing off her style to her child as she has been seen several times around LA shopping for her little one. During a recent trip to Couture Kids, she was spotted picking up a few clothing items, including baby's first Burberry trench coat.

