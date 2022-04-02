Weezer Share BTS Look At Their Elf Transformation: Watch
By Yashira C.
April 2, 2022
Weezer shared a behind-the-scenes look at "becoming an elf" in support of the song "A Little Bit Of Love" from their latest EP SZNZ: Spring. They performed the new track on Kimmel last month, with Rivers Cuomo decked out in elf ears in front of a green landscape, and complete with an Easter Bunny joining the band.
According to Weezer, the steps to becoming an elf are: converse with thy photographer, claim your garments, drudge through Middle Earth, pose in the forest, mingle with the locals, and last but not least: continue meandering through the forest. The band captioned the video, "be the best elf you can be" and "full elf mode." Fans found the video hilarious and dubbed this as Weezer's "cottage-core era."
Watch the video below.
@weezer
Be the best elf you can be #spring♬ A Little Bit of Love - Weezer
Weezer plan to release an EP for each season this year. The announcement for spring's EP read: "This year we’re releasing four EPs each inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey. The first of the four EPs, SZNZ: Spring is coming out on the Spring Equinox, March 20th. Your first taste of Spring will come on Wednesday, March 16th when our new single “A Little Bit of Love” blooms." They ended with, "Lots more coming soon, so mark your sundial for the coming solstices and equinoxes."