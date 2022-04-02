Weezer Share BTS Look At Their Elf Transformation: Watch

Weezer shared a behind-the-scenes look at "becoming an elf" in support of the song "A Little Bit Of Love" from their latest EP SZNZ: Spring. They performed the new track on Kimmel last month, with Rivers Cuomo decked out in elf ears in front of a green landscape, and complete with an Easter Bunny joining the band.

According to Weezer, the steps to becoming an elf are: converse with thy photographer, claim your garments, drudge through Middle Earth, pose in the forest, mingle with the locals, and last but not least: continue meandering through the forest. The band captioned the video, "be the best elf you can be" and "full elf mode." Fans found the video hilarious and dubbed this as Weezer's "cottage-core era."

Watch the video below.