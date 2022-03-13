Weezer Details 'Magic' Behind 'SZNZ' EPs, Teases First Taste Of 'Spring'
By Katrina Nattress
March 13, 2022
Weezer's gearing up to release an EP for each season this year, and with Spring quickly approaching the band gave fans some details about the SZNZ project and teased a new song called "A Little Bit of Love" on Instagram.
"This year we’re releasing four EPs each inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey," they wrote alongside the album art for SZNZ: Spring. "The first of the four EPs, SZNZ: Spring is coming out on the Spring Equinox, March 20th. Your first taste of Spring will come on Wednesday, March 16th when our new single “A Little Bit of Love” blooms."
"Lots more coming soon, so mark your sundial for the coming solstices and equinoxes," they ended the message, which you can see below.
In addition to Spring, Weezer plans to release Summer on June 20, Autumn on September 22, and Winter on December 21 (the first day of each season).
The band's been teasing this project for almost a year now, and over the summer Rivers Cuomo let fans know what they could expect from each album, sonically.
“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” Cuomo explained. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.”
As for the winter album, Cuomo says Weezer will take inspiration from Elliott Smith. The album will have a “sad acoustic” sound.
Look out for SZNZ: Spring on March 20.