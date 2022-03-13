Weezer Details 'Magic' Behind 'SZNZ' EPs, Teases First Taste Of 'Spring'

Weezer's gearing up to release an EP for each season this year, and with Spring quickly approaching the band gave fans some details about the SZNZ project and teased a new song called "A Little Bit of Love" on Instagram.

"This year we’re releasing four EPs each inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey," they wrote alongside the album art for SZNZ: Spring. "The first of the four EPs, SZNZ: Spring is coming out on the Spring Equinox, March 20th. Your first taste of Spring will come on Wednesday, March 16th when our new single “A Little Bit of Love” blooms."

"Lots more coming soon, so mark your sundial for the coming solstices and equinoxes," they ended the message, which you can see below.