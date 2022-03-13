Weezer Details 'Magic' Behind 'SZNZ' EPs, Teases First Taste Of 'Spring'

By Katrina Nattress

March 13, 2022

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 ‚Äì Broadcast
Photo: Getty Images North America

Weezer's gearing up to release an EP for each season this year, and with Spring quickly approaching the band gave fans some details about the SZNZ project and teased a new song called "A Little Bit of Love" on Instagram.

"This year we’re releasing four EPs each inspired by magic, Pagan myths, religious rituals, Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, Shakespeare and more (so much more). Each one will take you on an enchanting journey," they wrote alongside the album art for SZNZ: Spring. "The first of the four EPs, SZNZ: Spring is coming out on the Spring Equinox, March 20th. Your first taste of Spring will come on Wednesday, March 16th when our new single “A Little Bit of Love” blooms."

"Lots more coming soon, so mark your sundial for the coming solstices and equinoxes," they ended the message, which you can see below.

In addition to Spring, Weezer plans to release Summer on June 20, Autumn on September 22, and Winter on December 21 (the first day of each season).

The band's been teasing this project for almost a year now, and over the summer Rivers Cuomo let fans know what they could expect from each album, sonically.

“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” Cuomo explained. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.”

As for the winter album, Cuomo says Weezer will take inspiration from Elliott Smith. The album will have a “sad acoustic” sound.

Look out for SZNZ: Spring on March 20.

Weezer
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.