Weezer Reveals Release Dates For Four New 'SZNS' Albums

Weezer frontman, Rivers Cuomo, has revealed the release dates for the band's four upcoming albums. The musician announced the dates in a tweet that he says was "not confirmed with any record company or manager."

The round of albums is known as SZNS. The project will debut with Spring on March 20th and continue with Summer on June 20th, Fall on September 22nd, and conclude with Winter on December 21st.

Cuomo gave fans some insight into the reasoning behind the specific dates. He added that these release dates were chosen because they are "the first days of the seasons."