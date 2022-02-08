Weezer Reveals Release Dates For Four New 'SZNS' Albums

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Weezer frontman, Rivers Cuomo, has revealed the release dates for the band's four upcoming albums. The musician announced the dates in a tweet that he says was "not confirmed with any record company or manager."

The round of albums is known as SZNS. The project will debut with Spring on March 20th and continue with Summer on June 20th, Fall on September 22nd, and conclude with Winter on December 21st.

Cuomo gave fans some insight into the reasoning behind the specific dates. He added that these release dates were chosen because they are "the first days of the seasons."

The band first teased the seasonal four-album concept almost exactly a year ago. Shortly after, Brian Bell told Consequence of Sound that they had another record planned that would be a "Weezer-inspired Weezer album."

The guitarist went on to explain, "We sometimes refer to ‘Island in the Sun’ as a sound, as a thing. And one of my favorite quotes from [drummer] Pat [Wilson] was like — when Rivers got all into co-writing and stuff, I don’t know when that was, Raditude period or whatever — Pat goes, ‘I want him to co-write with the guy that wrote ‘Say It Ain’t So.'”

Weezer has clearly been busy. Just last year, they dropped two records OK Human and Van Weezer. They're also gearing up to headline the BeachLife Festival and Boston Calling later this year.

Weezer
