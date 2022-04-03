BTS Are Smooth As "Butter" In Heist-Themed 2022 Grammys Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2022
Global sensations BTS exploded onto the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards stage on Sunday, April 3. Band members Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope started off their performance by breaking into an art museum. After Junkook descended from the ceiling, the rest of their group came out of their spots in the star-studded audience and launched into their Grammy-nominated hit "Butter."
.@bts_bighit|| @BTS_twt on their way to steal our hearts like... 💜🔥 #BTSARMY #BTSxGrammys pic.twitter.com/dmXGaVLse0— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 4, 2022
The performance got even more cinematic during a James Bond-style dance break where the group expertly made their way through a complex system of lasers without a scratch.
Tonight's stellar performance comes just after it was announced that the group would be taking a year and a half break from their music career to serve in the South Korean Army.
BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track "Butter." This is their second Grammy nomination after becoming first-time nominees for their hit "Dynamite" in 2021.
The 2022 Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but had to be postponed to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to coronavirus concerns. This was the first time in the Grammy's 64 year history that the show was held in Las Vegas.
