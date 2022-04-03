BTS Are Expected To Serve In South Korean Army

BTS are reportedly taking a year and a half break from music to serve in South Korea's army, per TMZ. South Korea's Ambassador to Great Britain stated that the K-Pop band members have the same obligation as everyone else, an obligation to protect their country. "It is very much expected that young Korean men serve the country and those BTS members are role models for many young-generation Koreans," he said. "Most of our people expect that our members of BTS will fulfill their obligation as citizens of Korea. Eventually, I think that will happen."

He did not give a time frame on when the group will be called to duty. South Korea requires men ages 18 to 28 to serve for at least 18 months. In December 2020, South Korea's national assembly passed the "BTS Law", which allowed members of the band to postpone their military service until they turn 30. BTS member Jin is turning 30 this coming December.

BTS will be performing at tonight's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The lineup of performers also includes Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. It will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.