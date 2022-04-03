BTS Are Expected To Serve In South Korean Army

By Yashira C.

April 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BTS are reportedly taking a year and a half break from music to serve in South Korea's army, per TMZ. South Korea's Ambassador to Great Britain stated that the K-Pop band members have the same obligation as everyone else, an obligation to protect their country. "It is very much expected that young Korean men serve the country and those BTS members are role models for many young-generation Koreans," he said. "Most of our people expect that our members of BTS will fulfill their obligation as citizens of Korea. Eventually, I think that will happen."

He did not give a time frame on when the group will be called to duty. South Korea requires men ages 18 to 28 to serve for at least 18 months. In December 2020, South Korea's national assembly passed the "BTS Law", which allowed members of the band to postpone their military service until they turn 30. BTS member Jin is turning 30 this coming December.

BTS will be performing at tonight's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The lineup of performers also includes Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. It will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.