John Legend Leads Powerful Performance For Ukraine At 2022 Grammy Awards

John Legend debuted his new song "Free" honoring Ukraine at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The powerful performance was introduced in a pre-recorded message by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke of the hardships his country is facing during the Russian invasion but added that "music will break through" the chaos of war.

Wearing a bright blue suit paying homage to the Ukraine flag, Legend led the performance from the piano where he yearned for soldiers to lay down their weapons and "let peace rush in."

He was then joined by several Ukrainian musicians, including Siuzanna Iglidan from Odessa and Mika Newton from Burstyn, whose sister is serving in the Ukrainian army, as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who fled Ukraine just a few days before the performance.

The Recording Academy also partnered with Global Citizen to Stand Up For Ukraine, encouraging viewers to donate to help provide shelter, food, water, healthcare and more to those who have been displaced by the war. For more information, check out the website here.