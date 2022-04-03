Justin Bieber Gets The Crowd Moving During 2022 Grammys Performance

Even though Bieber is no stranger to performing live, touring the world with his hits, he was still a bit apprehensive ahead of his performance. On Saturday (April 2), he told fans at his Pittsburgh concert that he was nervous for the big night. A fan captured the vulnerable moment and posted it on TikTok.

"I'm nervous," Bieber told fans as he played the piano. "Would you guys do me a favor? Tonight when you lay your head on the pillow or something, just say a little prayer for me that it goes well. That would mean a lot to me."

Bieber is traveling around the globe for his massive Justice world tour, which kicked off in February. Before hitting the road, he let fans in on his vision for the show in a heartfelt message.

"We wanted this tour to represent equality for all. That just means no matter what you look like, no matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what you do or what your job is, there's nobody that is better than anybody else. You guys need to hear that tonight. I know I gotta hear that tonight," he said, adding that "this tour is about unity and collectively coming together."