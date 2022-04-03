Justin Bieber Gets The Crowd Moving During 2022 Grammys Performance
By Sarah Tate
April 4, 2022
Justin Bieber brought the smooth grooves to the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3) for a performance of his hit "Peaches," alongside Daniel Caesar and Giveon.
Bieber got the performance started with a stripped-back take on the first verse, playing along on the grand piano. As the performance continued, the track picked up as Caesar and Giveon joined the "Love Yourself" singer on stage.
The crowd seemed to love the performance, with everyone from Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, and Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who were all seen grooving along to the tune.
We’ll be right here with you ‘til the end, @justinbieber. 🍑 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KDc0xyBgiA— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Lady Gaga bopping to Daniel Caesar, GIVEON, and Justin Bieber. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LNG6dkNdy5— eric anders (@MrEAnders) April 4, 2022
We imagine this is how we all feel after seeing @justinbieber take over the #GRAMMYs stage.— CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022
Expression credit: @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/DOBKVNb0On
Even though Bieber is no stranger to performing live, touring the world with his hits, he was still a bit apprehensive ahead of his performance. On Saturday (April 2), he told fans at his Pittsburgh concert that he was nervous for the big night. A fan captured the vulnerable moment and posted it on TikTok.
"I'm nervous," Bieber told fans as he played the piano. "Would you guys do me a favor? Tonight when you lay your head on the pillow or something, just say a little prayer for me that it goes well. That would mean a lot to me."
Bieber is traveling around the globe for his massive Justice world tour, which kicked off in February. Before hitting the road, he let fans in on his vision for the show in a heartfelt message.
"We wanted this tour to represent equality for all. That just means no matter what you look like, no matter what your ethnicity is, no matter what you do or what your job is, there's nobody that is better than anybody else. You guys need to hear that tonight. I know I gotta hear that tonight," he said, adding that "this tour is about unity and collectively coming together."