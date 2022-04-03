Lady Gaga Serenades Tony Bennett In Stunning 2022 Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's unlikely friendship is one for the pop-cultural history books. While Bennett has retired from performing, Gaga came out for a solo performance of a few tracks off their Grammy-nominated album Love For Sale at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3. Gaga didn't have to travel very far for the performance as she is currently finishing her Jazz & Piano show just down the street at Park MGM.

After a short video introduction from Bennett, Gaga, accompanied by her jazz band and orchestra, started the performance with the album's titular track "Love For Sale" and pranced around the stage to the high-energy jazz standard. Gaga got the crowd so pumped up that the cameras showed Billie Elish standing and shouting in support of Gaga.

Gaga then slowed things down with the song "Do I Love You?" As her crystal clear vocals pierced through the arena, footage of her and Bennett played on a large screen behind the stage. The singer gave a shoutout to Bennett saying he was missed.