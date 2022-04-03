Lady Gaga Serenades Tony Bennett In Stunning 2022 Grammys Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2022
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's unlikely friendship is one for the pop-cultural history books. While Bennett has retired from performing, Gaga came out for a solo performance of a few tracks off their Grammy-nominated album Love For Sale at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3. Gaga didn't have to travel very far for the performance as she is currently finishing her Jazz & Piano show just down the street at Park MGM.
After a short video introduction from Bennett, Gaga, accompanied by her jazz band and orchestra, started the performance with the album's titular track "Love For Sale" and pranced around the stage to the high-energy jazz standard. Gaga got the crowd so pumped up that the cameras showed Billie Elish standing and shouting in support of Gaga.
Gaga then slowed things down with the song "Do I Love You?" As her crystal clear vocals pierced through the arena, footage of her and Bennett played on a large screen behind the stage. The singer gave a shoutout to Bennett saying he was missed.
In 2021, it was announced that Bennett would be retiring from performing at the age of 95. Earlier that year, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease five years prior but continued to perform. The Love For Sale album with Gaga is one of the legend's final projects.
The duo racked up a total of five nominations including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "I Get A Kick Out Of You." Before stepping on the red carpet, Gaga and Bennett had already taken home the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
The 2022 Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but had to be postponed to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to coronavirus concerns. Click here to see a full list of the night's winners and check out all of the best looks from the red carpet here.