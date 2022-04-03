Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins In 2022 Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish was "Happier Than Ever" to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), two years after taking home the Big 4 awards (and then some) during her first Grammy Awards in 2020.

Eilish began her performance by standing in a wading pool on stage, softly singing the hit before climbing onto a platform on top of the stage to join her brother and collaborator FINNEAS as the song breaks down. The performance quickly turned from soulful and haunting to electrifying as they rocked out and rain fell down.

The Grammy winner also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly March 25, by wearing a shirt with a photo of the longtime rocker on the front.