Billie Eilish Honors Taylor Hawkins In 2022 Grammys Performance

By Sarah Tate

April 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was "Happier Than Ever" to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), two years after taking home the Big 4 awards (and then some) during her first Grammy Awards in 2020.

Eilish began her performance by standing in a wading pool on stage, softly singing the hit before climbing onto a platform on top of the stage to join her brother and collaborator FINNEAS as the song breaks down. The performance quickly turned from soulful and haunting to electrifying as they rocked out and rain fell down.

The Grammy winner also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly March 25, by wearing a shirt with a photo of the longtime rocker on the front.

Eilish is hot off her Academy Awards win, taking home the Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday (March 27) for her and FINNEAS' track "No Time To Die." The song served as the theme for the James Bond film of the same name.

She shared the moment that they became official Oscar winners, but it was what happened immediately after their names were called that she joked about later. In a clip of their win that she posted on Instagram, Eilish can be seen hugging hip-hop mogul Diddy before embracing her family.

"so funny that i hugged diddy before my mom or my brother," she commented.

During the ceremony, the brother-sister duo also took the stage as performers, treating the audience to a stunningly haunting rendition of their now-Oscar winner "No Time to Die," which they wrote for the James Bond film of the same name.

