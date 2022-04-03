Lil Nas X Tweets Must-See Celeb Selfies During GRAMMYs & They're Iconic

By Kelly Fisher

April 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Anyone looking to catch major celebrity moments at the 64th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday evening (April 3) need look no further than Twitter. Specifically, at tweets from Lil Nas X. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” artist chronicled the highly-anticipated awards ceremony by tweeting iconic selfies with celebrities throughout the show, including with Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and others.

Lil Nas also tweeted about his own arrival and award nominations, saying in one tweet: “Lil Nas X has arrived to the #Grammys red carpet, and he looks absolutely stunning!” He added in another: “i’m either gonna win a grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger or lose each grammy, go to a club, get drunk, and have sex with a random stranger”

Lil Nas X might not have won awards in his nominated categories on Sunday night, but he slayed his performance with three outfit changes when he took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, performing “DEAD RIGHT NOW” and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” collaborating with Jack Harlow for the iconic performance. See the selfies Lil Nas X tweeted during the 64th GRAMMY Awards below:

