Olivia Rodrigo Makes Grammys Debut With Heartbreaking Performance

Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammy Awards debut on Sunday (April 3), taking the stage to perform her hit "Drivers License."

Rodrigo brought the suburbs to the Grammys stage for her tale of heartbreak, complete with a large car sitting outside of a house on the stage. The Sour singer gave a stunning performance of her biggest hit that longs for the close relationship that she once shared.

In addition to her incredible performance, the "good 4 u" singer was also among the most-nominated artists of the night with seven total, including Best New Artists and Album of the Year. She recently looked back on the track that started it all, taking to Instagram to celebrate "Drivers License" as the "song that changed my whole life."

"happy first birthday tot he little song that changed my whole life," she said. "I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world."

Rodrigo has had a whirlwind year since releasing the song, including dropping her debut album Sour that has led to countless awards and nominations as well as appearances and several awards shows. However, last month she opened up about to The Hollywood Reporter about one of the "coolest" moments she's had since skyrocketing to success.

"One of the coolest moments was getting to go to the White House and meet Joe Biden," she said of her invitation to meet President Joe Biden. "I just remember walking the halls and being like, 'Wow, I'm literally at the White House right now because I wrote a few songs in my bedroom. How cool is that?' Music is so powerful."