Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist At 2022 Grammy Awards

By Sarah Tate

April 4, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo topped off her huge year by winning Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).

Following the success of her debut album Sour, the 19-year-old singer earned her first major award of the night, presented to her by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.

"This my biggest dream come true, so thank you so much," she said, clutching her new trophy.

In addition to Best New Artist, she was nominated for six other Grammy Awards, including: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Earlier in the night, Rodrigo made her Grammys debut with a heartbreaking performance of her biggest hit "Drivers License," bringing the suburbs to the stage with her stunning performance. She recently took to Instagram to celebrate the "song that changed my whole life."

"happy first birthday tot he little song that changed my whole life," she said. "I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes. thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.