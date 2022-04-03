Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist At 2022 Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo topped off her huge year by winning Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).

Following the success of her debut album Sour, the 19-year-old singer earned her first major award of the night, presented to her by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion.

"This my biggest dream come true, so thank you so much," she said, clutching her new trophy.

In addition to Best New Artist, she was nominated for six other Grammy Awards, including: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.