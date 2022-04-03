See Doja Cat's Stunning Grammys Red Carpet Look

Doja Cat looks absolutely gorgeous on the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet. The "Need To Know" singer is rocking a sparkling sea-green Versace dress, diamond jewelry, and a very y2k hairstyle.

Doja is nominated for a hefty amount of Grammys tonight including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2021 release Planet Her. Her collaboration with SZA from the album, “Kiss Me More," is up for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance, and “Need to Know” is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. Saweetie's song “Best Friend” which features Doja is also nominated for Best Rap Song.

See the red carpet photos below.