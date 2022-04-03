See Doja Cat's Stunning Grammys Red Carpet Look
By Yashira C.
April 3, 2022
Doja Cat looks absolutely gorgeous on the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet. The "Need To Know" singer is rocking a sparkling sea-green Versace dress, diamond jewelry, and a very y2k hairstyle.
Doja is nominated for a hefty amount of Grammys tonight including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2021 release Planet Her. Her collaboration with SZA from the album, “Kiss Me More," is up for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance, and “Need to Know” is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. Saweetie's song “Best Friend” which features Doja is also nominated for Best Rap Song.
See the red carpet photos below.
doja cat at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/biQ01mhB5v— doja pics (@dojacatpics) April 3, 2022
Doja Cat recently clarified the comments she made about quitting music:
"for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a** isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got s*** i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f***** picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY
so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet."
The lineup of performers for the 64th GRAMMY Awards includes Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton. It will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 3.