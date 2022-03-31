Doja Cat Clarifies When She's Quitting Music: 'I Ain't Gone Yet'

"This s*** ain't for me so I'm out," Doja Cat said last week in the midst of a Twitter rant.

Now, the "Need To Know" singer is clarifying exactly what that means. Is Doja Cat quitting music or not? On Thursday (March 31), she said on Twitter:

"for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a** isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got s*** i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f***** picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY

so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet."

Doja Cat and The Weeknd joined forces for the "After Hours Till Dawn" tour that kicks off July 8 in Canada with dates across the U.S. scheduled through the start of September. Doja Cat is also scheduled to perform at Coachella (Indio, California), Glastonbury Festival (Pilton, England), Longitude Festival (South Dublin, Ireland), Wireless Festival (London, England) and Lollapalooza Stockholm (Stockholm, Sweden) before the tour kicks off.

Fans are speculating in the replies that it might be an April Fools' joke, but Doja Cat's complaints started long before the prank-filled day.

On March 24, Doja Cat went on a Twitter rant after fans from Paraguay alleged the "Get Into It" singer didn't show the country enough attention on social media. "This s*** ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care. it’s gone and i don’t give a f*** anymore i f***** quit i can’t wait to f****** disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f****** fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f****** nightmare unfollow me."

A few days later, she apologized for her lashing out at fans on Twitter. During her Twitter rant last week, she said "I'm not sorry" after a fan said "It's too late to apologize" in regards to a fan telling her "not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!" On Saturday (March 26) night, Doja Cat quote-tweeted her tweet and said "I am."

The tweets below contain explicit language.