$1 Million In 'Movie Money' Stolen Out Of Oregon

A thief's payday is about to be spoiled once they realize they stole $1 million... in fake money.

The Newport Police Department says the "movie money" was stolen out of a vehicle on March 31 in the north end of the city. The owner claims the prop cash was split up into $10, $20, and $100 bills. Other items were taken from the car, but no details were provided about them.

Now, officers are warning local businesses to double-check any cash they receive.

"The Newport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to warn local businesses and the public about the ‘counterfeit’ money that could begin circulating and to remind all to be diligent, especially in light of this theft, in the proper identification of any currency you take,” the police department said in Facebook post. “Aside from the obvious print, warning that the currency is for Motion Picture Use only, it will also feel different from authentic US currency.”

Newport Police say this issue isn't exclusive to businesses in the city. They've been getting calls from all over the country regarding counterfeit cash.

"We wish to reiterate that we are seeking information that pertains to this particular theft that occurred in Newport, Oregon and could affect businesses in Lincoln County," according to police. "All other areas of the country should report fake bills that have been passed in their business to their local authorities."

Newport Police also provided photos to help people tell the difference.