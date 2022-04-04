Camila Cabello Shares Teaser For 'Psychofreak' Featuring WILLOW: Watch

Camila Cabello shared a teaser for her highly anticipated collaboration with WILLOW on Instagram today (April 4.)

The video shows a fast zoom out from a bunch of eerie office-like rooms, where Camila is seen in different positions as the doors to every new room slam. The duo's voices are heard singing "Feeling like a psycho-freak-freak-freak," and the snippet carries an overall dark-pop sound. Yesterday, the "Bam Bam" singer revealed that her collab with WILLOW is one of her favorite tracks on her upcoming album FAMILIA. In fact, it's in her "Top 3."

"5 days till Familia! Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album and it’s not number 3 😉 Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it 👅," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Watch the teaser below.