Camila Cabello Shares Teaser For 'Psychofreak' Featuring WILLOW: Watch
By Yashira C.
April 5, 2022
Camila Cabello shared a teaser for her highly anticipated collaboration with WILLOW on Instagram today (April 4.)
The video shows a fast zoom out from a bunch of eerie office-like rooms, where Camila is seen in different positions as the doors to every new room slam. The duo's voices are heard singing "Feeling like a psycho-freak-freak-freak," and the snippet carries an overall dark-pop sound. Yesterday, the "Bam Bam" singer revealed that her collab with WILLOW is one of her favorite tracks on her upcoming album FAMILIA. In fact, it's in her "Top 3."
"5 days till Familia! Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album and it’s not number 3 😉 Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it 👅," she wrote in her Instagram post.
Watch the teaser below.
The singer revealed earlier this month that she would be marking her upcoming album release with a filmed concert. “filmed a concert w all new songs from my upcoming album FAMILIA and it’s out April 7 on @tiktok and IM SO EXCITED FOR U IT SEE IT,” she tweeted. Last week, Camila shared the tracklist for her upcoming album FAMILIA, which is set to release on April 8th.