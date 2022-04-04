Eli Manning Has Perfect Tweet For Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy Win

By Jason Hall

April 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had the perfect response to Olivia Rodrigo's big night at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Manning congratulated Rodrigo on winning a Grammy for best new artist -- having also won for best pop vocal album for Sour and pop solo performance for her hit song 'Drivers License' -- with a clip of his Lay's commercial featuring himself and former teammate Victor Cruz, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, singing Rodrigo's hit 'Good 4 U.'

"Congrats to Olivia Rodrigo on Winning a Grammy for New Artist of the Year," Manning tweeted along with the video. "Personally I think we were robbed!"

The Lay's commercial featuring Manning, Cruz, Betts and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw singing Rodrigo's hit song ran throughout the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI, with the legendary players making a cross-country trip to the big game in Los Angeles.

Rodrigo, 19, has quickly emerged as one of pop music's fastest rising stars, achieving mainstream success from her debut album Drivers License in 2021, which included the title single breaking numerous records and becoming one of the best-selling songs of the year, prior to the followup singles 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U.'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.