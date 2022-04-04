Eli Manning Has Perfect Tweet For Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy Win
By Jason Hall
April 4, 2022
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had the perfect response to Olivia Rodrigo's big night at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Manning congratulated Rodrigo on winning a Grammy for best new artist -- having also won for best pop vocal album for Sour and pop solo performance for her hit song 'Drivers License' -- with a clip of his Lay's commercial featuring himself and former teammate Victor Cruz, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, singing Rodrigo's hit 'Good 4 U.'
"Congrats to Olivia Rodrigo on Winning a Grammy for New Artist of the Year," Manning tweeted along with the video. "Personally I think we were robbed!"
Congrats to Olivia Rodrigo on Winning a Grammy for New Artist of the Year. Personally I think we were robbed! pic.twitter.com/KaejizWsBu— Eli Manning (@EliManning) April 4, 2022
The Lay's commercial featuring Manning, Cruz, Betts and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw singing Rodrigo's hit song ran throughout the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI, with the legendary players making a cross-country trip to the big game in Los Angeles.
Rodrigo, 19, has quickly emerged as one of pop music's fastest rising stars, achieving mainstream success from her debut album Drivers License in 2021, which included the title single breaking numerous records and becoming one of the best-selling songs of the year, prior to the followup singles 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U.'