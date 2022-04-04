Eli Manning Has Perfect Tweet For Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy Win

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning had the perfect response to Olivia Rodrigo's big night at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Manning congratulated Rodrigo on winning a Grammy for best new artist -- having also won for best pop vocal album for Sour and pop solo performance for her hit song 'Drivers License' -- with a clip of his Lay's commercial featuring himself and former teammate Victor Cruz, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, singing Rodrigo's hit 'Good 4 U.'

"Congrats to Olivia Rodrigo on Winning a Grammy for New Artist of the Year," Manning tweeted along with the video. "Personally I think we were robbed!"