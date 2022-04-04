The Detox album has been in the works for over a decade. After it was announced in 2002, Dr. Dre originally delayed the album to work on other projects for 50 Cent and Eminem. After teasing the album for years, Dr. Dre officially shelved it in 2015. Later that year, Dre delivered Compton, the album inspired by the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.



Dre hasn't mentioned the project again. Then, in 2021, one of his affiliates indicated that the album still exists. After recovering from a brain aneurysm last year, Dre apparently went back to the studio and reportedly began working on Detox again. Producer Dem Jointz had posted a photo of him with Dre, The D.O.C. and others on Instagram and included "#Detox21" in his caption at the time. However, his caption has been edited since then.

Since then, Dre has remained in his production bag. He's crafted an array of tracks for T.I., Eminem, Anderson .Paak but hasn't released a solo album since 2001. At this time, there's no confirmation that the album is coming out anytime soon. Neither Dre nor Snoop have spoken about the revealing photos.