Fans Think Snoop Dogg Accidently Revealed Dr. Dre's 'Detox' Tracklist

By Tony M. Centeno

April 4, 2022

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
Photo: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have been working together a lot this year, especially after they dominated the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show. Recently, the duo was spotted in the studio and photos that emerged from their recent session have got their fans talking.

On April 1, a Twitter user uploaded photos that Snoop had previously posted on Instagram. The photos appeared to show Snoop and Dre in the studio around the same time that the Death Row Records owner posted an update about The Chronic album’s status on the iconic label. In his post, the user directs everyone’s attention at whiteboards in the background of the photos, which appear to have an alleged tracklist for Dre’s long-awaited follow-up to his 1999 album, 2001.

The Detox album has been in the works for over a decade. After it was announced in 2002, Dr. Dre originally delayed the album to work on other projects for 50 Cent and Eminem. After teasing the album for years, Dr. Dre officially shelved it in 2015. Later that year, Dre delivered Compton, the album inspired by the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Dre hasn't mentioned the project again. Then, in 2021, one of his affiliates indicated that the album still exists. After recovering from a brain aneurysm last year, Dre apparently went back to the studio and reportedly began working on Detox again. Producer Dem Jointz had posted a photo of him with Dre, The D.O.C. and others on Instagram and included "#Detox21" in his caption at the time. However, his caption has been edited since then.

Since then, Dre has remained in his production bag. He's crafted an array of tracks for T.I., Eminem, Anderson .Paak but hasn't released a solo album since 2001. At this time, there's no confirmation that the album is coming out anytime soon. Neither Dre nor Snoop have spoken about the revealing photos.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.