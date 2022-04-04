Halsey Reveals Why They Left The 2022 Grammys Early

Halsey made their first Grammys appearance in 5 years during the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). While they looked stunning while walking the red carpet, the "Bad at Love" singer revealed that they actually left the awards early, per E! News.

Taking to their Instagram Story, Halsey said they were "not feeling super well so I left early," however they joked that they "had to see BTS" before leaving. "Going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all 🐙"

Before the awards, the "Without Me" singer opened up about their health journey in a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying that they had surgery just days before the big event.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery," Halsey wrote on Saturday (April 2), sharing a photo of them wearing a hospital gown and surgical mask. "I walked the red carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago."