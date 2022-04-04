Here's Phoenix's Plan To Decrease Heat-Related Deaths

The number of heat-related deaths in the Phoenix area has been increasing over the last couple of years, reported 12 News. In fact, 2021 had a record-high number of heat-related deaths in Maricopa County and Phoenix accounted for many of the fatalities.

Now, local governments are attempting to reverse the trend by offering resources for keeping residents out of the sun.

The City of Phoenix has drafted up a plan to implement soon before the temperatures rise again this summer.

David Hondula, the city's director of heat mitigation, said, "Most years, Phoenix has had the highest per capita rate of heat-associated deaths in the county-- a standing we'd like to change."

The plan includes tactics such as distributing water bottles, providing portable water tanks at community events, adding shade at transit stops, and handing our umbrellas at public events.

The plan also involves investing $2 million in federal funds for creating a new heat-relief shelter. It will be able to accommodate up to 200 people near Washington and 28th streets.

City records state, "The shelter will adopt an integrated service model in which those who opt in to use the shelter agree to certain program terms including a nightly curfew and code of conduct."

