Kentucky Bojangles Locations Giving Away Free Gas With Food Purchases

Have the rising gas prices affected your budget? If so, Bojangles is looking to help.

Fox 56 reported that beginning April 4th, the restaurant is giving away free $10 gas cards with the purchase of a family meal at select Kentucky locations. This includes locations in Frankfort, Georgetown, and Versailles.

The family meal includes 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, sides, and iced tea.

Jackie Woodward, Bojangles' chief brand and marketing officer, said, "Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices. We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both."

The deal is available in store, in the drive-thru, or in the mobile app. The restaurant notes that family meals with chicken supremes and meals ordered via delivery are not eligible for the gas cards.

Here are the locations giving away free gas cards: