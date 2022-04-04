Louisiana Native Jon Batiste Wins Big At 2022 Grammy Awards

By Sarah Tate

April 4, 2022

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana native Jon Batiste was the biggest winner of the night during the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), winning five of his 11 nominations, the most of any other artist during this year's awards.

Batiste won the coveted Album of the Year for the New Orleans-inspired We Are as well as Best Music Video for "Freedom," Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry," and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Disney and Pixar film Soul, the latter of which also previously earned him an Academy Award, per WVUE.

Batiste, who also treated the audience to a joyful performance of "Freedom," even earned a shoutout from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday, who called him a "treasure."

"Congratulations to [Jon Batiste] on taking home FIVE #GRAMMYs last night, including Album of the Year," he said in a tweet. "You are a Louisiana treasure, and we are so proud!"

Batiste has been nominated three times in previous years, but the 2022 Grammys marked the first time he took home a trophy (or five).

"I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day," he said. "I love music."

Batiste made sure to praise his fellow nominees while accepting his award for Album of the Year, telling them, "The creative arts are subjective. Be you."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.