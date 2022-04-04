Louisiana Native Jon Batiste Wins Big At 2022 Grammy Awards

Louisiana native Jon Batiste was the biggest winner of the night during the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), winning five of his 11 nominations, the most of any other artist during this year's awards.

Batiste won the coveted Album of the Year for the New Orleans-inspired We Are as well as Best Music Video for "Freedom," Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry," and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Disney and Pixar film Soul, the latter of which also previously earned him an Academy Award, per WVUE.

Batiste, who also treated the audience to a joyful performance of "Freedom," even earned a shoutout from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday, who called him a "treasure."

"Congratulations to [Jon Batiste] on taking home FIVE #GRAMMYs last night, including Album of the Year," he said in a tweet. "You are a Louisiana treasure, and we are so proud!"