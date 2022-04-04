Louisiana Native Jon Batiste Wins Big At 2022 Grammy Awards
By Sarah Tate
April 4, 2022
Louisiana native Jon Batiste was the biggest winner of the night during the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), winning five of his 11 nominations, the most of any other artist during this year's awards.
Batiste won the coveted Album of the Year for the New Orleans-inspired We Are as well as Best Music Video for "Freedom," Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry," and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the Disney and Pixar film Soul, the latter of which also previously earned him an Academy Award, per WVUE.
Batiste, who also treated the audience to a joyful performance of "Freedom," even earned a shoutout from Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday, who called him a "treasure."
"Congratulations to [Jon Batiste] on taking home FIVE #GRAMMYs last night, including Album of the Year," he said in a tweet. "You are a Louisiana treasure, and we are so proud!"
Congratulations to @JonBatiste on taking home FIVE #GRAMMYs last night, including Album of the Year. You are a Louisiana treasure, and we are so proud! 🎶— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 4, 2022
Batiste has been nominated three times in previous years, but the 2022 Grammys marked the first time he took home a trophy (or five).
"I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day," he said. "I love music."
Batiste made sure to praise his fellow nominees while accepting his award for Album of the Year, telling them, "The creative arts are subjective. Be you."
What incredible blessings tonight 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uDv2kx8X0N— jon batiste (@JonBatiste) April 4, 2022