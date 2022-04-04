Tennessee Woman Thought Big Lottery Win Was April Fools' Joke

Winning the lottery may seem like a dream come true for most people, but when one woman in Tennessee recently scored a big Powerball win, she thought someone was playing a joke on her.

Stacy Reed, of Woodbury, stopped by Blackman Station on Blackman Road in Murfreesboro to pick up a Powerball ticket for the March 30 drawing, according to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery. Encouraged by her husband to check to the ticket on March 31, they discovered that the lucky ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball called during the drawing to win the $50,000 prize.

Given that her win came just one day before April Fools' Day, she had a hard time believing she was a winner.

"I thought it could be a joke, but then I realized it was a little early for April Fools' (Day)," she said. "So, it began to sink in that it was real, and we just couldn't believe it!"

When asked what she plans to do with her new prize, Reed said she and her husband hope to pay some bills with the winnings. They also praised the lottery for funding educational scholarships, which their daughter is a recipient of for her college education.