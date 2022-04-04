The Weeknd Considers Legally Changing His Name
By Tony M. Centeno
April 4, 2022
The Weeknd has become such a powerful force in the music industry, but can you image calling him by any other name? The "Blinding Lights" singer has, and he appeared to ask his fans what they thought about it.
In a tweet he sent out on Sunday afternoon, April 3, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, suggested that he take the Ye road and change his name to just "ABEL." The Grammy award-winning artist was interacting with some fans on Twitter when he threw the idea out into the open.
“You guys are hilarious. I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol,” he tweeted.
you guys are hilarious. i feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol.— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 3, 2022
maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot.— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 3, 2022
“Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL," he continued. "no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot."
Abel does have a nice ring to it. He wouldn't be the only artist to consider changing his name after establishing his career. Kanye West famously changed his legal from Kanye Omari West to Ye back in 2018. Another artist who notably changed her stage name was Latto. The Atlanta rapper was previously known as 'Mulatto', however, she changed it due to the word's negative roots, which stems from a slur that was used to describe mixed-race people.
"The Weekend" was supposed to be the name of his debut mixtape, which eventually became House of Balloons. However, he ended up dropping the "e" and used it as his stage name since he reportedly hated his birth name. He hasn't changed anything yet, but the idea did get support from singer John Legend, who said "Abel is dope."
"I'm tempted," Abel replied.
i’m tempted … https://t.co/1aKSsA6Tud— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 3, 2022