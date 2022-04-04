The Weeknd Considers Legally Changing His Name

The Weeknd has become such a powerful force in the music industry, but can you image calling him by any other name? The "Blinding Lights" singer has, and he appeared to ask his fans what they thought about it.

In a tweet he sent out on Sunday afternoon, April 3, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, suggested that he take the Ye road and change his name to just "ABEL." The Grammy award-winning artist was interacting with some fans on Twitter when he threw the idea out into the open.



“You guys are hilarious. I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol,” he tweeted.