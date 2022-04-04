This Is The Best Bagel In Alabama

An Auburn restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best bagels in every state, which included Big Blue Bagel Deli as the top choice for Alabama.

Offering 'fantastic food and even better service,' this is the spot to go for creative bagels and sandwiches in 'Bama, reviewers say," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bagels in every state: