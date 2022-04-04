This Is The Best Bagel In Connecticut

A Fairfield restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best bagels in every state, which included The Original Bagel King as the top choice for Virginia.

"Like New Jersey, Connecticut has enough New York influence to have a strong bagel game, with this shop offering up the gold standard of traditional bagels: crispy-crunchy on the outside, soft and warm inside," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bagels in every state: