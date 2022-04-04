This Is The Best Bagel In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best bagels in every state, which included Kaplan's New Model Bakery as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"One of the oldest Jewish bakeries in the city, Kaplan's New Model serves up perfectly chewy kosher bagels in a variety of flavors, including French toast, whole wheat, and blueberry," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bagels in every state: