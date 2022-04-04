This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Tacoma
By Zuri Anderson
April 4, 2022
Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.
There are so many cool places to grab a drink in Washington state, so where can you find the best one in Tacoma? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...
Located at 3016 6th Ave, this cocktail bar has an amazing 4.5 stars with just under 70 reviews. This beloved spot sports delicious small plates for you to snack on alongside the wonderful drinks.
Yelp reviewer Ashley N. described her experience at Boom Boom Room:
"Every drink was fantastic and aesthetically pleasing. The names are so unique as well. We wanted to try all of them (of course we could not). Our food was also unique and very good. I love the concept of small plates because you can try so many different things on the menu. The formosa was my favorite but the baseball steak was a close second... Over all we loved this spot and will definitely be back! Thank you Boom Boom Room!"
Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in the Tacoma area, according to Yelp:
- Boom Boom Room
- Top of Tacoma Bar
- Devil’s Reef
- Parkway Tavern
- En Rama
- The Old Hang Out
- The Spanish Bar
- 1022 South J
- The Mule Tavern
- Peterson Bros 1111
You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.