This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Tacoma

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in Washington state, so where can you find the best one in Tacoma? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

Boom Boom Room!

Located at 3016 6th Ave, this cocktail bar has an amazing 4.5 stars with just under 70 reviews. This beloved spot sports delicious small plates for you to snack on alongside the wonderful drinks.