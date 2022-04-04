This Is The Richest Billionaire In Arizona

Arizona has its fair share of billionaires. Whether it's a tech giant, industrial titan, or someone who was born into a wealthy family, each state's wealthiest person has heir own unique story.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's wealthiest billionaires. The website states, "To figure out who's on top of each state's rich list, Forbes tracks groups of billionaires (or centimillionaires in states with no billionaires) and updates their findings annually. Stacker analyzed this data to compile a list of the uber-wealthy and then broke down how each person earned their fortune."

According to Stacker, the wealthiest billionaire in Arizona is Ernest Garcia II. The 62-year-old billionaire from Tempe has a net worth of $5.7 billion. He's self-made in the used car industry. Stacker explains:

"The stereotype of the used car salesman—ill-fitting shirt, sweaty skin, dusty parking lot—has never looked so good. Ernest Garcia II, an ex-con, made his fortune through operating the fourth-largest used car retailer in the country, DriveTime Automotive, along with owning plenty of stock of Carvana, a used car e-commerce platform."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's wealthiest person.