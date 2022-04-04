This Is The Richest Billionaire In Kentucky

Kentucky has its fair share of billionaires. Whether it's a tech giant, industrial titan, or someone who was born into a wealthy family, each state's wealthiest person has heir own unique story.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's wealthiest billionaires. The website states, "To figure out who's on top of each state's rich list, Forbes tracks groups of billionaires (or centimillionaires in states with no billionaires) and updates their findings annually. Stacker analyzed this data to compile a list of the uber-wealthy and then broke down how each person earned their fortune."

According to Stacker, the wealthiest billionaire in Kentucky is Tamara Gustavson. The 58-year-old billionaire from Lexington has a net worth of $5.1 billion. She's in the self storage industry. Stacker explains:

"Have you ever needed a place to put your junk? Gustavson's probably profited from you. The owner of 11% of Public Storage, a company her father cofounded, Gustavson is a generous donor to causes such as the HollyRod Foundation, which researches Alzheimer's and autism."

