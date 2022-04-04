This Is The Richest Billionaire In Nevada

Nevada has its fair share of billionaires. Whether it's a tech giant, industrial titan, or someone who was born into a wealthy family, each state's wealthiest person has heir own unique story.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's wealthiest billionaires. The website states, "To figure out who's on top of each state's rich list, Forbes tracks groups of billionaires (or centimillionaires in states with no billionaires) and updates their findings annually. Stacker analyzed this data to compile a list of the uber-wealthy and then broke down how each person earned their fortune."

According to Stacker, the wealthiest billionaire in Nevada is Sheldon Adelson. The 86-year-old billionaire from Las Vegas had a net worth of $37.6 billion. He was in the casino industry and passed away in 2021. Stacker explains:

"Though Sheldon Adelson is known as a casino magnate, he didn't actually break into that business until later in life. Adelson is a serial entrepreneur who made his first mega-fortune with COMDEX, the computer trade show, selling it for hundreds of millions of dollars. Adelson's casino empire is worth billions, and he's used much of his wealth to support Jewish cultural endeavors and conservative political causes."

