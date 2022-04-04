This Is The Richest Billionaire In Oklahoma

Oklahoma has its fair share of billionaires. Whether it's a tech giant, industrial titan, or someone who was born into a wealthy family, each state's wealthiest person has heir own unique story.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's wealthiest billionaires. The website states, "To figure out who's on top of each state's rich list, Forbes tracks groups of billionaires (or centimillionaires in states with no billionaires) and updates their findings annually. Stacker analyzed this data to compile a list of the uber-wealthy and then broke down how each person earned their fortune."

According to Stacker, the wealthiest billionaire in Oklahoma is Harold Hamm and family. The 74-year-old billionaire from Oklahoma City has a net worth of $8.3 billion. He is self-made in the oil and gas industry. Stacker explains:

"Harold Hamm had been in the oil business for years when he struck black gold by transforming the industry with the use of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) in North Dakota's Bakken formation. Hamm and his family have donated millions of dollars to the University of Oklahoma, which built the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center."

