This Is The Richest Billionaire In Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese

April 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma has its fair share of billionaires. Whether it's a tech giant, industrial titan, or someone who was born into a wealthy family, each state's wealthiest person has heir own unique story.

Stacker compiled a list of each state's wealthiest billionaires. The website states, "To figure out who's on top of each state's rich list, Forbes tracks groups of billionaires (or centimillionaires in states with no billionaires) and updates their findings annually. Stacker analyzed this data to compile a list of the uber-wealthy and then broke down how each person earned their fortune."

According to Stacker, the wealthiest billionaire in Oklahoma is Harold Hamm and family. The 74-year-old billionaire from Oklahoma City has a net worth of $8.3 billion. He is self-made in the oil and gas industry. Stacker explains:

"Harold Hamm had been in the oil business for years when he struck black gold by transforming the industry with the use of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) in North Dakota's Bakken formation. Hamm and his family have donated millions of dollars to the University of Oklahoma, which built the Harold Hamm Diabetes Center."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's wealthiest person.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.